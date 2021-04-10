Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $742.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $687.13.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $614.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.34. The stock has a market cap of $119.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $462.16 and a 52 week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

