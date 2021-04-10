ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.68 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $6.68 million and $1.57 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,642.89 or 0.99941223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00035231 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00100844 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001246 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005513 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

