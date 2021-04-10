Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 2,675 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,324 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.