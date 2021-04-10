Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM opened at $361.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.65 and a 52-week high of $379.13. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.81.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

