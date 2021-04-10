Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $719,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 110.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.