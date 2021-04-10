Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,339,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,252,000 after purchasing an additional 247,789 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 744,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 66,277 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 280,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 18,321 shares during the period.

IBDN stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

