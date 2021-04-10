Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,589,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 456,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $64.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37.

