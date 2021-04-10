Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $133.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

