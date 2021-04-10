Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHR. Cormark boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.42.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$4.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$5.34. The firm has a market cap of C$730.02 million and a PE ratio of 18.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.68.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

