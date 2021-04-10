Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $143.32 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Chromia has a total market cap of $143.32 million and $44.27 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00081397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.00611609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00032197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00037498 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

