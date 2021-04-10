Chrono.tech (TIME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.56 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $13.46 or 0.00022207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $9.56 million and $8,075.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00053412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.37 or 0.00606129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

