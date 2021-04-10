Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 2.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $19,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 80,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

In related news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

