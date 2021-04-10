CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,519 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.23% of Sonos worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -166.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $1,931,664.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,134.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 621,475 shares of company stock worth $20,982,480. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

