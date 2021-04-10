CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Newell Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ NWL opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -103.96, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.