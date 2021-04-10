CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 21,732 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $351,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VOO stock opened at $378.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $249.38 and a twelve month high of $378.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

