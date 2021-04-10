CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,112 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $24,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,695,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 627.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 313,886 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.59.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

