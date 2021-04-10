Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

