Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ LBPH opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

