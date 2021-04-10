Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates Buy Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCDO. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,153.89 ($28.14).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,151.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -122.86.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 818,614 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,989 ($25.99) per share, with a total value of £16,282,232.46 ($21,272,840.95). Also, insider John W. Martin purchased 3,859 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,591 ($33.85) per share, for a total transaction of £99,986.69 ($130,633.25). Insiders have bought 827,176 shares of company stock worth $1,650,238,759 in the last three months.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

