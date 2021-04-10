Citigroup Inc. Has $44,000 Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 290.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Separately, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

RLGT stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.27 million, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.