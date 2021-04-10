Citigroup Inc. Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 172.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE:WMC opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 492.20, a current ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.