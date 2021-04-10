Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 199.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 730,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,838 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in National CineMedia by 250.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.49 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.28 million, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

