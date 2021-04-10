Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,091 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 296.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBCP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

HBCP stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,251 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at $98,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBCP. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

