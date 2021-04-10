Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.17.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $45.37 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.