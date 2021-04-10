CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

Shares of DOCRF opened at $1.77 on Friday. CloudMD Software & Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.