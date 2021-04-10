Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Up 17.8%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) rose 17.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 428,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,065,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after buying an additional 687,543 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

