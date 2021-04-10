CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded at TheStreet

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.35.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.46 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H2O AM LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

