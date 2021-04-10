Codemasters Group Holdings plc (LON:CDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (LON:CDM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 481.33 ($6.29).

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Codemasters Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 604 ($7.89) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £917.86 million and a PE ratio of 42.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 602.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 535.43. Codemasters Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.50 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 670 ($8.75). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Codemasters Group

Codemasters Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells racing games in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company's game portfolio comprise F1 series, GRID, DiRT Rally 2.0, and ONRUSH. It also offers interactive entertainment software.

