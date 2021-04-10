CoinFi Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $306,565.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00053139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.00616879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00031193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00036959 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

