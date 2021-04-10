Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of COLB traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 216,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,406. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

