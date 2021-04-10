CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up to $15.42

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $16.25. CommScope shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 27,094 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

