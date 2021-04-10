Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.08

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 70909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 76,007 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

