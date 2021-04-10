Comparing CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and Metropolitan Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $181.70 million 2.28 $40.08 million $2.63 9.33 Metropolitan Bank $140.41 million 3.23 $29.69 million $3.56 15.25

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metropolitan Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNB Financial and Metropolitan Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metropolitan Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Metropolitan Bank has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.13%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 18.79% 11.98% 0.94% Metropolitan Bank 22.33% 11.35% 0.95%

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats CNB Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of April 21, 2020, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of January 21, 2021, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

