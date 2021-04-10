Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.47

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.47 and traded as high as C$5.93. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 84,022 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$472.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.41%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,806,450. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,400 shares of company stock worth $158,600.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

