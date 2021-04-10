Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 234,123 shares.The stock last traded at $25.93 and had previously closed at $25.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $672.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 770,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 125,847 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.