Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.63-2.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.88.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

