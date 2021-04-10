Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

STZ.B opened at $224.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.33. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $107.51 and a twelve month high of $211.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

