Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,814.66

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1,814.66 and last traded at C$1,817.03, with a volume of 14816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,794.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,754.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,719.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,613.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.33.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 51.8772004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

