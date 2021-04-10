Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 53,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 503,800 shares.The stock last traded at $15.57 and had previously closed at $14.91.

VLRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after buying an additional 734,244 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $15,174,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

