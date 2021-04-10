Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $254,847,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $118.03 on Friday. Copart has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

