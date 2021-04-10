Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

