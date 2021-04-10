CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

CORR opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 24.26.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

