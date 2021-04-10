Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $54.00 at Argus

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 223.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.