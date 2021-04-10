Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce sales of $160.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.72 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $145.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $643.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.29 million to $660.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $674.03 million, with estimates ranging from $656.61 million to $704.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OFC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 478,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

