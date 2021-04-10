Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%.

OTCMKTS CJREF traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 81,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CJREF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

