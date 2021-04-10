County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. County Bancorp reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,175%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.35 million, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $26.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

