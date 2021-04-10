COVER Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $26.33 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.33 million and $4.69 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COVER Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $429.47 or 0.00717411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00081526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.00611187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol (CRYPTO:COVER) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2021. COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,410 coins and its circulating supply is 61,310 coins. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com. COVER Protocol’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cover Protocol provides peer to peer coverage with fungible tokens. It lets the market set coverage prices as opposed to a bonding curve. Cover Protocol allows DeFi users to be protected against smart contract risk. It stabilizes the turbulent DeFi space by instilling confidence and trust between protocols and their users. By bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional finance, Cover Protocol aims to open the doors of DeFi to all investors. The COVER Token and Migrations (SAFE2 to COVER) The exact token distribution can be found here. In our original plans, we had a tentative amount of 55,000 $COVER to be migrated. However, the amount of $COVER eligible in the snapshot for claiming (for those who missed the $SAFE =>$SAFE2 migration) was lower than expected by 150 tokens. For now, this difference of 150 $COVER will be minted to the treasury and we will hold a vote for $COVER holders to decide on what we do with these tokens.On release, $SAFE2 holders can migrate to $COVER while those who missed the $SAFE -> $SAFE2 migration will be eligible to claim a partial amount of their snapshotted balance. There will be a MIGRATE button on the left bottom of the side nav. This page refers to the updated version of COVER. Historical data prior to the update can be consulted here. “

