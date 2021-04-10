Cream Market Capitalization Achieves $123,097.16 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Cream has traded up 178.8% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $123,097.16 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,586.17 or 0.99822271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00035127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.05 or 0.00481190 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.99 or 0.00321275 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.55 or 0.00734084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00100464 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

