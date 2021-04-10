Cream Reaches Market Cap of $130,468.36 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $130,468.36 and $80.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream has traded up 185.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,189.50 or 0.99839582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.72 or 0.00447407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.46 or 0.00324214 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.22 or 0.00740169 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00103973 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004054 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.