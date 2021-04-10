Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.80.

BAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,506. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Credicorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

